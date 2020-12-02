ASUU Strike update: Nigeria goment set up committee to renegotiate wit ASUU

Nigeria goment don set up committee to renogotiate di agreement wey goment enta wit Academic Staff Union of Universities plus oda unions dem for universities.

Di Minister of Education Adamu Adamu wey inaugurate di committee for Abuja say di essence of dis team na to epp address all di yawa wey don gas sake of some area of di agreement.

For over eight months now, public university lecturers for Nigeria don dey on strike as univerities don sidon for house ever since.

Di head of di committee na Professor Emeritus Munzali Jibril.

Wetin dey di 2009 agreement

For 2009 both goment and ASUU agree on top issue of breakdown of lecturers' salary structure, staff loans, pension, overtime, and moderation of examinations.

Part of di agreement focus on funding of universities wia dem agree say each federal university go get at least N1.5 trillion between 2009 and 2011 while state universities, within desame period, go receive N3.6 million.

Dem also yarn on top di need for goment to invest 26 percent of Nigeria's annual budget to education, and half of that allocation to universities.

Dem also agree make di 2004 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB act, and the National University Commission Act 2004, dey amended.

Di minister say di set up of dis committee go resolve all di outstanding issues wey lead to di current strike wey don last for over eight months now.

E say im dey hopeful say soon public universities go open and student go return back to class.

"Goment like oda stakeholder dey worri on top di strike wey dey happun by one staff union and di oda and dis one don lead to poor productivity and loss of time for di university to do dia job wey be teaching, research and community action" di minister yarn.

E say all dis strike don kpafuka di pride and image of universities for Nigeria and dat di committee go look into di agreement again and write dia recommendation wey goment go use reposition di universities.

E say dis time make di committee come up wit agreement wey goment plus di university unions dem fit implement.

ASUU for March 23rd go strike sake of goment inability to honour part of di agreement

For 7 times, dem don hold tak wit goment delegate to find lasting solution to di strike wahala for di kontri.

Goment bin shake bodi small and promise to give di lecturers 70 billion for both dia allowee wey dem dey owe dem plus revitalisation moni.