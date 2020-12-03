Osaze Odemwingie, Mr P apologise to each oda afta social media quarrel

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Nigerian Musician Peter Okoye and former Nigeria striker Peter Osaze Odemwingie don settle di kwanta wey happun between di two of dem recently for on top social media.

Di footballer tell Peter for im Instagram page say im dey sorry if e offend am in anyway, say im no dey judge or condemn im business.

Odemwingie bin tell Peter to stop to dey "rob pipo in broad day light wit im nonsense business,"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Odemwingie_81

Afta di musician post one video for im page and write say "who dey do dis new dance challenge dis Christmas December period? You dey on your your own."

Okoye respond sharply with say im dey disappointed wit di footballer tok as im business na "registered and licensed lottery platform just like every oda pesin here and abroad."

However Peter don respond say im accept di apology and im sef dey sorry say im call am out.

Wia dis foto come from, MR P/INSTAGRAM

Osaze explain say di reason why im call out Peter na sake of one video im watch for Peter Instagram page show as one boy tiff im mama last 500 naira to gamble.

Di former strike say gambling suppose dey discouraged because pipo dey borrow money gamble, tiff money gamble and e dey worry am.