Surrogacy: Nebraska grandmother do surrogate for her gay son

By Holly Honderich

BBC News, Washington

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Lea Yribe, Mr Dougherty sister and Uma egg donor, Mr Dougherty, Ms Eledge and Mr Eledge

One 61 year old woman for Nebraska don dey jolly as her gay pikin give am grandbaby, but di twist be say na she born di pikn herself.

Cecelia Eledge cari di daughter for her pikin Matthew Eledge and im husband Elliot Dougherty wey she born last week, her name na Uma Louise.

Cecelia bin tell her pikin oga Fledge say she go help cari di pikin like joke wen di gay couple bin tok say dem wan born.

Oga Dougherty tok say "e just be like beautiful thing wey she tok because she be selfless pesin."

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Baby Uma Louise with her papa and papa, Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty and her grandmama, Cecil Eledge

But wen di couple start to dey check dia baby options na im fertility doctor come tell dem say he go make sense die.

Afta, Madam Eledge do tests and interview before dem green light am for di surrogacy say she dey healthy

Na her pikin Mr Eledge bring sperm, while, oga Dougherty sister, Lea donate her egg.

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Eledge and Oga Dougherty for di day dem born dia daughter

Mr Dougherty, wey be hairdresser say while for straight couples, IVF na last option to born pikin, for gay couple na dia only hope.

And Mr Eledge wey be public school teacher say dem bin know say dem go need think go far to start dia family.

Mrs Eledge say di pregnancy bin dey smooth throughout although di symptoms bin "elevate more" pass wen she born her three pikin.

One thing wey show her age pass for di pregnancy na wen dem do home test for di pikin and she bin no see di second line until her son come see am say yes she get belle.

She tok say her son and im partner yab am say she fit no dey see well but las-las sha she go fit born.

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Parents Elliot Dougherty and Matthew Eledge meet dia pikin Uma

Mrs Eledge say di pregnancy bin shock her two oda pikin dem but everyone turn very supportive once dem hear di full tori.

But di pregnancy show some discrimination wey still dey for LGBT families for Nebraska.

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Cecile Eledge and her granddaughter, Uma

Like wen Mrs Fledge push for her insurance to bear di cost for di pikin like she dey born her own, e no work.

Or how di state still get laws against foster parents by gay couples dem so na why for Uma Louise birth certificate, na Mrs Cecelia Fledge de dia as mama and Mr Fledge dey as papa, without say dem acknowledge oga Dougherty at all.

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Baby Uma with parents Elliot Dougherty and Matthew Eledge

Mr Eledge face hate wen di Catholic School wey im bin dey work sack am on top say e tell dem say e dey plan to marry oga Dougherty.

And normally, di family dey like to keep tins on di low but dem tok say dem dey share dia tori to cancel di "hate" wey dey against LGBT pipo and dia families and show say, "hope still dey for di for world".

Wia dis foto come from, Ariel Panowicz / www.arielpanowicz.com Wetin we call dis foto, Di Eledge and Dougherty family wen dem born Uma

And di week afta Mr Fledge born Uma, she say she and her grand pikin dey well.