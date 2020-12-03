Cameroon regional elections fit play de magic for solve Anglophone crisis?

Regional elections, de last stage for process for give more pawa to de regions, and elect representatives of house of chiefs for Anglophone regions fit bi de magic weh Cameroon need for solve Anglophone Crisis?

Dis na de kweshion some Cameroonians di ask.

900 councillors for de ten regions di vote for representatives for regional councils and house of chiefs dis Sunday 6, November 2020 for first eva regional elections.

Authorities don present de elections as big step for decentralization process - for give more pawa for regions. Also goment say na major step for solve Anglophone crisis wit house of chiefs for de two regions.

One of de causes of Anglophone crisis weh e don enta number four year, na complain of marginalization, say central goment neglect development for Anglophone regions. So some Anglophones wan more pawa for develop dia own regions laik before 1961 wen deh join La Republic, deh bi get Southern Cameroon house of assembly.

Fon Fobuzi, traditional ruler of Chomba, for Northwest region, di share goment e thinking say regional elections go give de two regions more pawas.

"Na de beginning for solution for Anglophone crisis, na already pawa for run dia affairs and e also help for run oda areas like economic, social and cultural matters", Fon Fobuzi tok.

But, Fanso Verkijika, prof of History weh e bi vote against Southern Cameroons union wit La Republic no gree say de elections go solve de crisis.

"De only tin weh e fit contribute for solve de crisis, na for restore Southern Cameroons House of Assembly", Fanso tok.

De sabi person for history no even see de importance of house of chiefs in relation to Anglophone crisis.

"House of chiefs no go reinstate Southern Cameroons house of assembly, but na attempt for divide Northwest and Southwest,- one pipo- Southern Cameroons before unification", Fanso point out.

Facts about de election

For de Anglophone regions, ruling CPDM na de only party for dis election, meaning deh go win de 180 councils for Anglophone regions.

Some opposition parties laik Cameroon Renaissance Movement of Maurice Kamto bi don boycott de council and now regional elections. Also the main opposition party, Social Democratic Front SDF of Fru Ndi boycott de elections. De reason for de parties na say make goment first solve Anglophone crisis.

D elections go hold wit security concerns and separatists don wan say any chief of mayor weh e try for go vote dey for trouble.

Separatists bin kidnap de Fon of Nso no let e go back for e palace as e no gree resign from regional elections.

Elections Cameroon don already send election all materials for different area, goment give moni for parties weh deh di run for elections.