Gitanjali Roa: Time Kid of the Year wey make History - What to know about di young Scientist and Inventor

Wia dis foto come from, Time/PA Wire Wetin we call dis foto, Gitanjali Rao na fifteen year old scientist

Time Magazine don pick dia first ever Kid of di Year wey dem dey call Gitanjali Roa.

Di 15 year old scientist and inventor dey try to encourage oda pikin dem, "make dem no try to fix all di problem for di world, only di one wey give you joy."

She tok for interview with American actress Angelina Jolie say she no really fit put her hand for wen she sabi say she wan go into science.

She say, "I bin dey around ten years old wen I tell my parents say I wan research carbon nanotube sensor technology (wey fit detect chemical for water) for di Denver Water quality research lab. And my mama bin dey like 'Huh'. "

She don create Kindly, wey be app and Chrome extension wey fit gbab cyber bulling from scratch with artificial intelligence.

She dey work on easy and cheap way to find contaminants for inside drinking water.

Roa get innovation workshop wey she dey partner with schools, girls for STEM organisation, museums and oda organisations like Shanghai International Youth Science and Technology group and di Royal Academy of Engineering in London.