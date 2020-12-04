Bayelsa by election: Seriake Dickson, Peremobowei Ebebi be top contenders

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wit di election of di Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri and Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, two sentorial seats become vacant as Diri bin dey represent di pipo of Bayelsa Central senatorial District while im Deputy bin dey represent Bayelsa West for di Senate.

Dis two senatorial seats go participate for di by-election wey Independent National Electoral Commission INEC go conduct on Saturday 5 December, 2020.

Two strong candidates out of di 13 wey dey contest di Bayelsa West Senatorial by-elections na di immediate past governor of di State, Henry Seriake Dickson of di PDP and a former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi of di APC.

Before im become two-term governor, Seriake Dickson bin don be di Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from 2006 to 2007 wit then Governor, Goodluck Jonathan before im go House of Reps to represent Sagbama-Ekeremor Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2012.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi bin represent Ekeremor Constituency 1 for di first and second Bayelsa State House of Assembly and be di Speaker of di House from 11 June 2001 - 1 June 2003 and 14 November 2005 to 29 December, 2005.

Wen Dr. Goodluck Jonathan become Governor after di State Assembly impeach Governor Alamieyeseigha, Ebebi as di Speaker become di deputy governor.

Im still be di deputy governor to Governor Timipre Silva from 2007 to 2012.

Di candidacy of Ebebi for di Senate race bin face some set back wen Federal High Court for Yenagoa on 4 November, 2020 disqualify Ebebi from contesting di senatorial by-election wen one Richman Samuel bring case of forged academic credentials and voters card against Ebebi.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wit dis judgement, INEC comot Ebebi name among candidates wey dey cleared to contest di by-election.

But on 2 December, 2020 a special panel of di Appeal Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers State overrule di objection of di defendant, come grant stay of execution of di judgment.

Di three -man panel of Judges hold say, "Ebebi remain innocent of fraud. No finding by di trial Court show say im commit fraud."

Di Court come grant di motion for stay of execution of judgment wey come open road for Ebebi to contest Saturday election.

For anoda case against di APC Bayelsa Central candidate, Chief Abel Ebifemowei, di Federal High Court for Yenagoa strike out di case wey one Henry Ofongo bring to disqualify am from di elections.