Headies nominations: DJ Cuppy, Laycon and Patoranking miss out for Headies award 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Patoranking, DJ Cuppy and Laycon no collect Headies nomination this year

Even though Patoranking, DJ Cuppy and Laycon drop bangers for di Headies award 2020 year under review, di three artistes names no show for dis year nominations list.

Patoranking party banger 'Abule' drop for July 2020 and ever since e don become regular jam wey radio stations across Nigeria dey play.

E even release im Album, 'Three' wey e drop for August but di album too no make di Headies music awards list wey di organisers release on Friday 4 December, 2020.

According to di Headies awards organisers, dia nomination list torchlight songs and albums wey come out from July 2019- September 2020.

Oda pipo wey chop snub na Big Brother 2020 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, wey drop im ep 'Who Is Laycon' for July too before e go di BBN House.

Songs like: 'Who Is Laycon' and 'Fierce' bin gain plenti popularity and airplay during Laycon stay for di reality TV show house.

Also, DJ Cuppy no get mention for 'Original Copy' wey she drop for August dis year, and anoda of her song; 'Jollof on di Jet' wey she drop for July, 2020 also no make di cut.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@nairamarley Wetin we call dis foto, Naira Marley make comeback for di Headies award after dem snub am for 2019

Ayo Animashaun, di owner of HipTV wey dey organize di Headies bin tell BBC Pidgin for 2019 about di scope wey dem dey use collect nomination.

E say: "First of all, we go call for entries wey mean say artistes and record label owners go submit entries. After, we go collate am according to how dem fit for di different categories based on di criteria for nomination.

"Afta dat, wey go screen di music and e fit to plenty at times reach like twenty or more for one particular category, so we go screen."

But even with all dat, one artiste finally get acceptance for di Headies fold as di organisers list Naira Marley, Mafo for Best Street-Hop Artiste.