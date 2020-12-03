End SARS: Nigeria police withdraw lawsuit wey question governors power to set up Judicial panel

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Nigeria police say dem go withdraw lawsuit wey question state governors powers to set up judicial panel wey go torchlight cases of police brutality by di Special Anti-Robbery Squad or any police tactical unit.

Police lawyer- O.M Atoyebi tell BBC Pidgin say "yes e dey true say we file [court case] but we dey withdraw di matter tomorrow because of di sensitive nature of it. We go withdraw am from Court tomorrow.

Early on Thursday, tori begin spread say di Nigeria Police Force file case for Federal High Court, Abuja to stop di judicial panels of inquiry wey dey torchlight allegations of police brutality by di Special Anti-robbery Squad and oda police tactical units.

Di police through oga Atoyebi wey be dia lawyer tok say di state goments no get di power to constitute panels to investigate activities of di police.

E add say make di Attorneys-General of di 36 states of di federation stop di various panels of inquiry from to kontinu wit dia investigation.

Members of di Special Anti-robbery squad don come under serious criticism over di years wit allegations of human rights abuse wey many Nigerians label ontop dia head. Dis even lead to serious protest as Nigerian youths enter street to demand for an end to di police unit.

Nigerian states really get power to set up such panels?

Meanwhile, Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana don tok say states for Nigeria get power to prosecute cases wey dey before di End SARS judicial panels.

But Falana explain give BBC Pidgin say plenti of di cases before di panels na state offense, no be federal offense and dis one give states di power to prosecute dis mata dem.

"If anybodi commit offense for any state, di state goment get power to collect di recommendations of di panel and prosecute dem, weda na federal or state officer. Di federal goment no fit set up such panels outside di federal capital, so dis panels na for state and di govnor get power to prosecute', im tok.

However, Owerri based lawyer and analyst Barrister Kissinger Ikeokwu tell BBC Pidgin say di panel no get power to enforce dia decisions wen dem complete dia sitting under di constitution.

"I believe say dem just dey waste dia time for di panel, but di reason why di pipo accept dem na sake of say dis na di first time goment dey make out time to listen to complaints of di ordinary man".

"Dis na di first time pipo dey get opportunity to complain and be listened to outside di law court. Di purpose na for documenting cases and evidence".

E add say pipo wey carry dia matter come di panel and get better ruling fit later pull out di documented ruling as evidence and use am for future wen dia matter fit come up in court.

"Di panel no get legal backing", Ikeokwu insist.