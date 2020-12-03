Invictus Obi: Court order Group CEO Obiwanne Okeke to surrender over N200 million to Nigeria goment

Wia dis foto come from, Forbes

Federal High Court for Lagos don order di final surrender of N235,451,969.89 wey dem trace to di account of accused internet fraudster Okeke Obinwanne aliad Invictus Obi to di Nigeria goment.

Dem trace di moni to one account for First City Monument Bank afta Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) file case for December 18, 2019.

America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin arrest Okeke wey be di Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Group for August, 2019 for US, come charge am wit two counts of computer and wire fraud to tiff $11 million from im victims. Accuse wey im be plead guilty to.

Court documents bin show say Okeke and di pipo wey im dey follow do internet jaguda work illegally collect di credentials of hundreds of victims between 2015 and 2019.

For April 2018 one Unatrac Holding Limited executive become di victim of one phishing email wey allow jaguda pipo to capture login credentials. Di document show say di conspirators send fake moni transfer and dem attach fake invoice . Dem later transfer di moni abroad.

For 2016, Forbes bin celebrate di 31 years old Obi as one pof Africa best 30 business pipo wey dey less dan 30 years.