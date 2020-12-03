Abdulrasheed Maina: EFCC witness tok how former pension oga buy house for Abuja, Dubai and USA

Wia dis foto come from, MEDIAMAFIA

One witness for di trial of Abdulrasheed Maina don tell Federal High Court for Abuja say di former pension oga bin buy properti for Dubai, US and one oda properti for Jabi, Abuja wey worth $2 million.

Di witness wey be EFCC detective reveal say anoda witness Adamu Modibbo wey bin testify about di Jabi, Abuja properti bin allegedly die of Covid-19 afta im statement to di Commission. She add say dem bin collect about 32 documents, hard discs and flash drives wey relate to di properties wey dem link to Maina and im family.

According to di witness wey EFCC no name, "Investigation show say Maina company, Northrich Company get over 50 cars wey dem dey use for transportation business and im get villa for one High Ground area for Dubai.

"Im wife Laila Abdurrasheed also get cleaning service wey dem call Spotless and Flawless. We also recover pay slips during our investigate".

Di judge wey dey try di case Justice Abang bin move di mata go December 4 for continuation.

Dem dey do im trial witout im physical presence unto say, e jump bail and no gree show imsef for trial.

But on Wednesday December 2, Nigeria authorities announce say dem gbab Maina for Niger Republic wen im dey try run comot for Nigeria before EFCC bring am come back to di kontri on Thursday.