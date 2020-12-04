Ghana election 2020 polls: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo Ado husband promise to accept de verdict of de people of Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Social medoa/Nana Akufo Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Prez. Nana Akufo Addo

President, Nana Akufo Addo don promise to accept de verdict of de people of Ghana concerning di kontri election on Monday.

De president talk dis afta him and John Mahama, de candidate of de National Democratic Congress [NDC] sign one peace pact today to make sure peace dey before, during, and after de 7 December, 2020 elections.

"I don talk say we believe in elections, and I dey happy to accept de verdict of de people of Ghana." President, Nana Akufo Addo tok.

De objective of de peace agreement be to get strong commitment of de candidates to work together make sure say no fight-fight for de election and everything dey open and peaceful.

De National Peace Council in collaboration with IDEG dey bring all presidential candidates together to endorse de Peace Accord (Pact) in de lead up to de Ghana 2020 polls.

People wey attend de ceremony dema high profile personalities, including Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of de United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and de Sahel and Head of de United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs Johnson Ellen Sirleaf.