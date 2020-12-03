Alfred Mahama; John Mahama former president of Ghana brother clear de air on waka to Kumasi

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana web

Alfred Mahama don clear de air on 'nefarious activity' for Kumasi days to election.

De National Deocratic Congress candidate former president John Mahama brother, Alfred Mahama don clear de air about say im dey look for place to rent for Kumasi de South region of de kontri.

Oga Alfred phone in to one programme for Net2 TV ghana to say na lie de rumor be, he say e dey for de kontri capital, Accra.

Ghana prophet, Rev Owusu Benpa wey be strong supporter of di ruling New Patriotic party, NPP bin accuse say Alfred Mahama dey for hideout for Kumasi wit some foreigners wit attempt to secure dia stay for di city just some days to de election.

But Alfred say de tok no dey true.

"I no see de reason why I no fit dey for Kumasi but presently, I dey for Accra."

Wen de interviewer ask Alfred wen be de last time im visit Kumasi, he say Im be de always pass through de place to visit de Nothern region.