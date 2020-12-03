Ghana special voting result 2020: Lydia Alhassan, John Dumelo make ready for December 7 parliamentary election

Dem no support media player for your device

Ghana special voting result 2020: Lydia Alhassan, John Dumelo make ready for December 7 parliamentary election

Lydia Alhassan den John Dumelo make ready for final face off between dem on December 7 where voters go decide who go represent de people of Ayawaso West Wuogon in Parliament.

Both candidates be very positive say de outcome of de elections go favour them.

De two most popular candidates monitor de special voting exercise wey happen on Monday December 1, 2020 from morning to evening when voting end.

NPPs Lydia Alhassan talk BBC Pidgin, Favour Nunoo say she she be confident of 65 percent victory.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo of de NDC also be confident of victory come December 7.

Ghana Electoral Commission organise special voting on December 1, for key service providers who dey give critical service to Ghanaians on 7 December.

Some 109,577 voters dey vote across de country from some 12 key institutions who de EC give dis right to vote first.

Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency be one of de flashpoints wey observers say go fit record violence in de elections.