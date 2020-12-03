Jo Pearl: See facts about di lady wey claim say she friend Burna Boy

Wia dis foto come from, Burna Boy and Jo Pearl

Ogbonge Nigerian artist Burna Boy dey face accuse for Instagram from one woman wey her name be Jo Pearl, she claim say she be im 'side chick'.

Na December 1, Jo Pearl herself post di video wia she tok about her alleged 'situationship' with di singer. Although she no call Stefflon Don name, but tori be say Burna Boy and her Stefflon Don start to date for 2019.

For inside di video wey be 15 minutes she give plenty details about her alleged relationship wit di singer.

Burna Boy never respond to her allegations.

Who be Jo Pearl?

Jo Pearl from London, she be 23 years old and she get Snatched by Jo Pearl, one waist trainer company.

Her real name na Jo Pearl, wey she jokingly confam for her bio: "Yes that na my real name."

She graduate from university for 2018 with Bachelor of Science degree with Honours for Psychology, something wey she share for her Instagram feed.

Wetin be her allegation about Burna Boy

Jo Pearl claim say she been date Burna Boy for around two years and explain say she dey make di video to let pipo know, She add say di "hide-hide" for two years dey affect her mental health.

Jo Pearl claim say dem begin tok afta him dm her for Instagram. She describe am as pesin wey dey "sweet and funny" and say two of dem exchange numbers. She claim say di first time dem meet na for im pop-up event, and she say Burna Boy present dia situation as a "love at first sight" meeting.

She claim say she "basically moved in wit am" before him travel to Nigeria for long time for shows, but she claim say dem continue to FaceTime and message each oda. Jo Pearl even claim say Burna Boy tok about marriage and kids wit her.

She claim say she find out about him relationship for Instagram for January 2019, di tin make her collapse and "cry well-well for days".

According to Jo Pearl, she see am for May last year but been get di impression say him relationship wit Stefflon Don na just publicity stunt. She also claim say dem no address di relationship mata when dem meet and begin run tinz like normal levels.