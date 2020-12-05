Ghana Electoral Commission: Jean Adukwei Mensa biography [Who be Jean Mensah in Ghana?]

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency of Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, Since her appointment for 2018, some political elements dey speculate say she dey do de biding of govment.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Ghana Electoral Commission Chairperson na de woman who dey organize Ghana 2020 election.

Mensa go serve as de Chief Returning Officer of de 7 December presidential election.

Ghana Electoral Commission don promise to deliver free and fair election and even provide free toll line (0800-100-100) wey citizens fit call from 6:00am - 6:00pm to raise any concerns wey dem observe on Election Day.

Here be things wey you need to know about [Jean Adukwei Mensa] de Chairperson of de Electoral Commission of Ghana

Jean Adukwei Mensa na Ghanaian lawyer and Chairperson of de Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Before she enta dis office as di Chairperson of de Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa spend 18 year career for de Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) wey she rise to de position of Executive Director den play important role to strengthen Ghana democracy and promote strong institutions.

Jean Mensa receive her secondary education for St. Mary Senior High School. She study for de University of Ghana, Faculty of Law and receive her degree in 1993.

Dem call her to de Bar in 1996. Jean Mensa also receive executive education from de Harvard Business School (2018).

Jean Adukwei Mensa appointment as de Chairperson of de electoral Commission of Ghana on 23 July 2018, after dem remove her predecessor from office.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana web

For twenty years madam Mensa don be leader in policy research and advocacy.

She don dey involve in de development of policies like; de Presidential Transition Act of 2012, de Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft), de Political Parties Funding Bill, and de Revised Political Parties Bill.

African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) don rank Mensa as one of de Top 60 outstanding, inspiring and hardworking corporate women leaders in Ghana for 2017.