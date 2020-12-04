Shatta Wale: Bronya [Christmas] Ghana dancehall king Shatta 7 December election message

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Shatta Wale Wetin we call dis foto, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale don send strong message to de youths of de country as de December 7 election doey draw near.

De Popular dancehall artist wey don dey campaign make people no engage in violence before, during and after de election, say make de youth no agree for ny politician wey ask dem to fight on dia behalf.

"I go continue to say, Ghana go be de biggest winner after de elections on Monday. As citizens we dey very discerning and know what de peace we are currently enjoying mean to us." Shatta Wale talk.

"If any politician come to you and tell you to go and fight in dis year elections ask dem de whereabouts of dia children and family members."

De artist go further to explain de relationship between de two main contender of de election;