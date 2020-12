Kojo Oppong-Krumah, Nana Akufo-Addo NPP Information Minister yab John Mahama 'Domsor'

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Prez Nana Akufo-Addo Minister for Information, don advise Ghanaians to turn out for dia numbers to vote for de [NPP] New Patriotic Party to stay for power for de next four years.According to wetin de Minister tok, various polls dem conduct by independent bodies ahead of de 7 December, 2020 Ghana elections prove say de NPP go retain power but dat no dey enough."De polls from oda pipo and bodies be confam wetin de NPP already sabi. We dey win for de 2020 general elections." De minister tok. He advise Ghanaians against thinking say because de polls be dey in favour of de NPP, e go be automatic win.