EndSARS protest: Lagos goment release names of police officers wey die, gift dia family 10 million each

Goment for Lagos State south west Nigeria don release names of police officers wey die during di #EndSars protest wey turn violent for di state.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also give 10 million Naira each to families of di dead officers and promise all dia children scholarships to university level.

For October, Nigerian youths bin enta streets to protest and call for end to police brutality. Dis protests later turn violent and e lead to loss of lives and destruction of both private and public properties.

Di govnor hand over cheques to di victims families for one security forum on Thursday and promise say di state no go give hiding place for "bandits and criminals".

Di officers names na Yaro Edward - Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, Inspector Aderibigbe Adegbenro, Inspector Samsom Ehibor, Sergeant Bejide Abiodun and Inspector Igoche Cornelius.

Im tok say di officer's sacrifice di lives to secure lives and property for di state, say di money na reward for di 'gallant' work wey dem do.

Di govnor no tok about civilian victims wey die or wunjure during di #EndSars protest wey make am set up judicial panel of inquiry.

E say "di state go comit 37.8 billion to public order and safety for di 2021 budget".