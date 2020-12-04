Duncan Mighty wife mama respond to Nigerian musician social media call-out

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@duncanmighty

Charity Nwakanma, di mother inlaw of Duncan Mighty, popular Port Harcourt based music artiste, say she no get any response to wetin im accuse she and her daughter because no be true.

Duncan Mighty for im Instagram post accuse im wife, Vivian Nwakanma and her mama, Charity Nwakanma, say dem dey 'connive to collect all im property'.

"Dem conclude say say dem go go for di highest juju to get powful charm as spell to command me to do wetin she ask me to do ansd give me poison wey go shrink me for one year." Im tok as part of statement e put out for Instagram.

Charity Nwakanma, di mother of Duncan Mighty wife, Vivian Nwakanma tell BBC Pidgin say she no get any answer to Duncan Mighty accuse because e no be true, come add say di post don even expose am for who im be.

"We dey aware of di social media post. If pesin call you goat you go answer di pesin? Your name na goat? So you no go answer am! So wetin im tok no be wetin we do so we no go answer am because I no be goat and I no do any of those things im write dia.

And if you read im statement, wetin im write dia, you go see say im reveal who im be for dia, wia im dey go to. Im don already tok am dia say na im wey dey fetish, yet na im dey tok say anoda pesin naim dey fetish but im reveal am dia. Go back go read dat im post, you go see wetin im write concerning imsef." She tok.

Efforts to reach Duncan Mighty never succeed as im never answer im phone calls.

Who be Duncan Mighty?

Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu na 37 year old Nigerian Musician, singer and music producer from Eligbam, Obio Akpor, Rivers State.

Im first release im debut full length album 'Koliwater' for 2008. Di 22 track album get popular songs like 'Ako na Uche' and 'Scatter my dada.'

Two years later for 2010, im release im second studio album 'Ahamefuna' (Legacy) wit popular tracks like 'Obianuju' and 'Port Harcourt son' wey bring am international fame. Im receive three nominations for di 6th Annual NEA Awards for 2011 and win di 'Indigenous Artist of di year' award.

For September 2012, Duncan Mighty release 'Footprints' an 18 track album wit guest appearance from Timaya, Shaggy and Wander Coal. Im don also be UN Peace Ambassador.

On 25 July, 2015, Duncan Mighty marry im fiancée Vivian and top celebs like Yemi Alade, Phyno, Patroranking attend di wedding.

