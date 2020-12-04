Lagos movement restriction tommorrow: See areas wia bye-elections go affect waka

Wia dis foto come from, STEFAN HEUNIS

Police for Lagos State Nigeria don restrict movement for five local goment areas wia senatorial and house of assembly election go hold on Saturday.

Di restriction go begin from 6am to 6pm.

Di local goments wey dey affected na Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

Dis one mean say pipo no go fit pass through dis local goments to anoda area while travelling. Motor no go fit pass.

Sake of di election, police don deploy plenti officers to di 1,928 polling units wey di election go hold.