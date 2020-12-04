Autogas car in Nigeria: How to convert your motor from petrol to gas under FG gas expansion programme

Wia dis foto come from, NNPC/TWITTER

Nigerian goment don insist say di conversion of cars from petrol to autogas project dem wan do dey absolutely free.

Di Personal Assistant on New Media Bashir Ahmed clear di mata afta di technical adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva bin tell Channels TV say drivers go need pay two hundred and fifty thousand naira for di conversion.

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD/TWITTER

Justice Derefaka explain say di vehicle owners go get different payment plans to covert dia cars to autogas.

For di show, e explain say di money pipo go pay for di conversion different as e depend on di cylinder of dia vehicle. "For pesin wey dey use SUV cylinder, e go dey higher but on di average, di money go dey around dat kain 200,000 - 250,000 and dis na for vehicle wey dey use four cylinder but for car wey dey use six cylinder, dem go pay more". Derefaka tok.

Wia dis foto come from, NNPC/TWITTER

How e go take work

Di Group Managing Director for di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Mele Kyari say NNPC go provide conversion kits for di one million vehicles wey dem dey target.

Di vehicle owner go carry im car go any NNPC location, wia dem go fit in all di necessary things to recall di gas and receive di gas into dia car.

He say NNPC go put in place one structure wey go ensure say all di one million vehicles dem promise to convert to gas go be for free.

Who fit benefit from di project?

Di autogas conversion project na for all Nigerians wey dey use motor.

President Muhammadu Buhari for di launching of di National Expansion Gas Programme say by di end of 2021 dem go don convert one million vehicles from petrol to autogas.