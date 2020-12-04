Maryam Sanda : Court affirm death sentence judgement

Wia dis foto come from, Maryam Sanda/Facebbok

Di Court of Appeal, Abuja division don affirm di judgment of di FCT High Court wey convict and sentence Maryam Sanda to death by hanging sake of say she kill her husband.

Di presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Adah say court duty na to do justice to case base on law and not sentiments and therefore declare say Maryam appeal lack merit and no hold water.

Justice Yusuf Halilu bin find Maryam Sanda guilty on di 27th of January 2020 but she come cari cry go Court of Appeal for Abuja to set aside di death sentence wey dem sama her.

Her lawyer Joe Gadzama bin write di court make dem throway di death sentence as di trial court no get proof say she truly kill her husband.

E argue say di allegations against her for di FCT High Court alias trial court suppose dey through information sheet and not charge sheet but di court say dat one no hold water as she no get right to detect the mode of arraignment or charge.

On top issue say di trial judge bin act as investigator for di mata, do judge say dem take dat part out of context and dat di trial judge no do any investigation outside of di evidence wey Dey before am.

Justice Adah say di evidence for di case dey circumstantial becos no organic facts dey wey link Maryam directly to the crime.

And dat di event wey lead to her husband death show say she get hand for di mata.

First she bin threaten to cut her husband penis afta she find nude picture of one girl for him phone and demand say make e divorce am.

She also threaten am wit bottle and a knife which one of dia friend wey be witness testify.

Di court say if she fit plan to cut her husband penis den e get intention to kill am.