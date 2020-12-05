Ghana 2020 Elections Results: John Mahama vs Nana Akufo-Addo 'must-win' Greater Accra, Central, Western Region den Ashanti, Volta Region

Wia dis foto come from, John Mahama

Ghana 2020 elections get en own dynamics and in order for any party to win, dem for win at least two out of de three battlegrounds.

Dis be Greater Accra, Central den Western Region.

Historically, dis coastal regions who dey change dema voting pattern in every election - so all eyes dey on Accra, Central and Western ahead of de elections.

[Ghana Elections 2020 Polls] "Word Bank" Factor

In addition to winning these regions, de NPP and NDC get dema strongholds or what Ghanaians dey call - "world bank."

De volume of votes from Ashanti Region dey determine how well NPP go perform.

Wey volume of votes from Volta Region dey determine how opposition NDC go perform.

In 2016 for instance, NDC record 115,000 less voter turnout for Volta Region compared to de 2012 turnout, contributing partly to dema loss.

So on December 7, dis be de elements wey you for look out for if you want see who dey win or lose.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, More than 17 million people dey registered to vote for de 2020 election

How election be conducted in Ghana?

On election day, Ghanaians go cast dema ballots from polling stations wey Electoral Commission create across de country.

When voter visit de polling station, Gha [EC] Electoral Commission officials go check Voter ID to be sure say de person be registered voter.

Once you be registered voter, dem go give you one ballot paper which you go take vote for presidential candidate of choice, drop am in de ballot box.

Then officials go give de voter second ballot paper to vote for de preferred member of parliament.

On December 7, 2020 de candidate who go emerge winner with over 50 percent of valid votes cast become President of Ghana on January 7, 2021 where per de constitution dem go swear am in.

After dem swear de Prez in, he go appoint en Speaker of Parliament who now go convene new parliament of lawmakers for de country.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nana Akuffo-Addo and John Dramini Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, De two favourites who form government since de start of de Fourth Republic wey start in 1992 be de candidates of di ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) who be de main opposition party. Foto - Right John Mahama of NDC and Nana Akufo Addo of NPP

Which year Ghana start voting?

Presidential elections hold for de first time in Ghana on 27 April 1960. De elections hold alongside a referendum on creating an executive presidency. De winner of de election go become de country' first President if de new republican constitution was passed (which be happun).

Ghana election background

Ghana wey be formerly known as de Gold Coast. On 6 March 1957 Kwame Nkrumah declared de country's independence. On 1 July [1960], Ghana become a commonwealth republic with Kwame Nkrumah as de first President of de country.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, De flag of Ghana consists of the colours red, gold, green, and the black star.

But 1966 de country first president and pan-African hero, Kwame Nkrumah, dema remove am in a coup, leading toyears of mostly-military rule.

In April 1992 a constitution allowing for a multi-party system be approved in a referendum, leading to a period of democracy.