Joe Biden say US Covid vaccination no go dey compulsory for Americans

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden don tok say dem no go force Americans to take coronavirus vaccine wen e come out for di US.

Dis dey come as di Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tell pipo for di first time to dey wear mask inside, unless wen Americans dey inside dia own house.

Di CDC say di US don "enta stage of high-level transmission" of di virus.

On Friday, di US bin record over 2,500 deaths and almost 225,000 new cases.

E don confam 14.3 million cases and more than 278,000 deaths.

On Thursday, Biden bin tell CNN say im dey happy to take vaccine for public to make pipo calm down about fear of di safety.

Im also resound im call for Americans to wear mask for 100 days - sometin wey im believe say if dem combine am wit vaccine distribution, deaths go reduce well-well.