Domkat Bali: Who be di former Defence Minister wey President Buhari dey mourn?

Wia dis foto come from, others

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey mourn with family of di kontri former Defence Minister Domkat Yah Bali wey die at di age of 80, on 4, December.

Inside statement by di presidential tok tok pesin, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari describe Bali as pesin wey dey patriotic alias, im serve and support im kontri well-well.

"General Bali bin dey focused and committed to di peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State gangan, wia im contribute well-well to address di security challenges for di State, im dey always share im knowledge to advise different administrations. True-true, Plateau State don lose icon", di statement tok.

Who be General Bali?

General Bali serve as minister of defence and member of the supreme military council between 1984 and 1985 and di armed forces ruling council of 1985 to 1990.

During President Muhammadu Buhari regime as head of state, Bali serve as joint chief of staff between 1984 and 1985.

Bali military career bin start for 1961 wen im enta Royal Military Academy for Sandhurst, England.

Di four-star general bin resign from di army for January 10, 1990 to become di Chairmo of HFP Engineering, di pipo wey build Victoria Garden City for Lagos.