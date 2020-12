Agbani Darego: Ishaya Danjuma and 2001 Miss World winner welcome second baby?

Wia dis foto come from, Agbani Darego/Instagram

Reports for Nigeria don begin spread say former miss World, Agbani Darego and her husband Ishaya Danjuma don welcome dia second pikin.

Di Nigerian beauty queen wey make history when she win Miss World for 2001, bin post message for her Instagram page on Friday 4 December, 2020 wit di caption "thankful".

Like when she born her first pikin two years ago, di model no reveal di sex of di baby or even show e face for di post wey she make.

Fans and friends don begin send her congratulatory messages for di news.

Dis go be di 37-year-old model second pikin afta she marry Danjuma for 2017.