Chelsea vs Leeds United: Fans go return as Chelsea aim top spot for Premier League table
Premier League go see di return of fans afta UK government give green light for upto 2,000 fans to attend sports venues.
Even though UK goment don approve return of fans, some parts of di kontri including some clubs no go still allow fans attend matches.
London clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham dey permitted to allow upto 2,000 fans inside dia stadium as well as clubs like; Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Everton.
But for Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leicester City, fans go need wait small before goment go approve for dem to reopen. Leeds United, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Westbromwich Albion go also need wait.
Premier League fixtures (Matchday 11)
DECEMBER 5
Burnley vs Everton
Manchester City vs Fulham
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Leeds United
DECEMBER 6
West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace
Sheffield United vs Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United