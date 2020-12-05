Chelsea vs Leeds United: Fans go return as Chelsea aim top spot for Premier League table

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, New signing Timo Werner don dey shine since e join di Blues from RB Leipzig

Premier League go see di return of fans afta UK government give green light for upto 2,000 fans to attend sports venues.

Even though UK goment don approve return of fans, some parts of di kontri including some clubs no go still allow fans attend matches.

London clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham dey permitted to allow upto 2,000 fans inside dia stadium as well as clubs like; Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Everton.

But for Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leicester City, fans go need wait small before goment go approve for dem to reopen. Leeds United, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Westbromwich Albion go also need wait.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, E fit only be for one day, but Chelsea go go top of di Premier League for di first time since Frank Lampard take charge of di club for June 2019 if dem beat Leeds on Saturday

Premier League fixtures (Matchday 11)

DECEMBER 5

Burnley vs Everton

Manchester City vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Leeds United

DECEMBER 6

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers