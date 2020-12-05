Kenyan man 'wey wake up for mortuary don die' again

Wia dis foto come from, Other

One Kenyan man wey "come back to life" for mortuary wia dem bin take am to tinking say e don die last week, don die for real dis time, local media dey report.

Mortuary attendant bin dey prepare im "dead body" last week for preservation wen di man wake up come begin scream before e pass out.

Peter Kigen, 32, wey bin dey suffer from chronic disease, bin dey hospital for treatment and dem come discharge am later.

Im tell Kenya Daily Nation newspaper last Thursday say im dey happy to dey alive. "Dis na di work of God," na so e tell di paper.

Di story generate a lot of reaction by Kenyans on social media, and elected representatives for di Kericho County Assembly debate di matter.

Dem set up investigation team to look into how di issue fit happen. One report say di health workers no suppose take di blame.