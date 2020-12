CBN new policy go allow you collect moni from friends abroad in foreign currency

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Central Bank of Nigeria don begin implement im new foreign exchange policy for di kontri remittance programme wey go allow Nigerians for diaspora remit or collect moni for any hard currency.

CBN Govnor Godwin Emefiele, say beginning from December 4, 2020, Nigerians fit receive moni wey dia friends or family send from abroad for foreign currency of dia choice.

Before now Nigerians wey dey collect moni from family and friends wey dey abroad dey only fit collect di Naira equivalent of di amount wey dem transfer give dem.

Also di only foreign currency wey dem fit to withdraw na di one wey di account owner take im hand pay put for im account and not di wan dem remit to im account from abroad.

Dis new foreign exchange policy na to boost di supply of dollars wey don turn scarce commodity into di kontri economy.

Di govnor say Nigerians in diaspora dey send reach close to $24b every year as remittance and dis fit help di kontri "improve im dollar supply, reduce all di borrow borrow wey dem dey do from outside di kontri plus manage di impact of Covid-19 wey dey prevent foreign exchange flow to di kontri, di CBN dey try to find ways to improve improve how remittance dey take enta di kontri through official channels."