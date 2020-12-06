Tokunbo Abiru: INEC declare APC candidate winner of Lagos east senatorial district bye-election
APC Candidate Tounbo Abiru don win di Lagos State East Senatorial district bye-election wey hold on Satuday, 5th December.
Di Independent Electoral Commission, INEC declare am winner with 89,204 votes while im closest opponent PDP candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi get 11,257 votes.
Who be Tokunbo Abiru?
Tokunbo Abiru na di Group MD/CEO of Polaris Bank Nigeria until 31 August 2020.
Wit ova 26 years of banking experience, former govnor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola appoint am as commissioner for finance from 2011-2013.
Tokunbo bin lead di state bond earning to 80 billion naira wey give am di EMEA Finance Best Local Currency Bond Award for 2012.