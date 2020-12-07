Ghana Election Results: Who is winning the election in Ghana? [2020 Presidential Election Results] Ghanaian people voter turnout

NPP Ghana vs NDC Ghana go know 2020 Presidential Election Results today as more than 17 million Ghanaians dey vote a new president and members of parliament.

De elections dey hold for more than 38,000 polling stations across de 16 regions of Ghana.

Jean Mensa, de woman wey dey organize dis election don warn say make political parties and media houses avoid to declare any results.

De Chairperson of Ghana Electoral Commission say na only dem get right to announce results according to di law.

Our man Favour Nunoo wey dey for one of de polling stations dis morning say:

"Voters come out as early as 2:00am for today Ghana Elections"

Meanwhile Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo address im kontri last night ahead of today election.

Akufo-Addo say make people no allow Covid -19 stop dem from coming out to vote and say security agents go deal with offenders no matter dia political colour.