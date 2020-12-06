Odumeje: Abia State governor suspend Chief of Staff for spraying money on Odumeje?

Wia dis foto come from, @okezieikpeazu Wetin we call dis foto, Okezie Ikpeazu become Abia State Govnor for 2015

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, don suspend im Chief of Staff, ACB Agbazuere from office.

Secretary to di State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem announce dis one on Sunday.

"Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, don direct di immediate suspension from office of di Chief of Staff to di Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere," na so di statement read.

Although dem no mention why, di Chief of Staff bin appear for inside video wia e dey spray one popular Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje aka Indaboski for e office.

Di date wey dem shoot di video no dey known.