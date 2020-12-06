Ganduje: 'Letter from American University bin wan embarrass me'

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT

Kano state goment don respond to tori of how one American University give am 'visiting Professor' appointment.

Di goment on Sunday say di letter wey one faculty member for East Carolina University send come wey tok say dem appoint govnor Abdullahi Ganduje as visiting professor bin wan embarrass di govnor.

For statement wey secretary to di state goment Alhaji Usman Alhaji release, kano goment also tok say dem dey demand apology from di university and dat di govnor no pay any money to any pesin for dem to appoint am anything.

Di American university bin deny di appointment on Saturday as dem say di letter Mr Ganduje get from one member of dia faculty no dey authorised by di appropriate officials.

Alhaji Usman say Kano state goment bin take di letter serious because e carry di university logo so dem assume say pesin wey send am get authorisation.

But now di goment dey, "demand apology from East Carolina University" and "dem dey also call on dem to discipline dia staff wey send di appointment letter wey bin wan embarrass di govnor."