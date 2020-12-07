Boko Haram: How di insurgents dey get internet to post videos, make calls from inside bush?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

As terrorist groups like Boko Haram dey continue to carry out different kains of operations for Nigeria, many from di cover of deep forests, many pipo dey ask be say how dem take dey get network and internet from inside bush to make calls and post videos.

For example after di Koshebe killings last week for Borno state for northern Nigeria wia over 40 farmers die, Boko Haram post video to claim responsibility.

Dis na as di believe na say na from inside Sambisa forest for di state wey no get network, na im be dika base.

Security analyst Bulama Bukarti wey be pesin wey dey very familiar with di group and na one of di few civilians for Nigeria wey at some point dey communicate with Boko Haram directly, explain to BBC how di group dey manoeuvre dia way with network and internet.

"So I do special research on dis issue and wetin I find out be say Boko Haram get high level cameras and quality phones wey dem dey use make dis videos."

"Na with dis phones and cameras dem dey record dia attacks and also video themselves to post to outside world, dem also get computers wia dem dey siddon edit di videos before posting."

"And wetin pipo suppose know be say wen dem wan post di applications wey dem dey use na Whatsapp and Telegram."

Bulama say from im research e realise say ISWAP wey be West African partners of Boko Haram get up to 50 Whatsapp pages and di reason dem dey open dem plenti na because if di owners of di application know dem go close dem down.

"Di reason dem dey open plenti Whatsapp groups na because if di company decide to block one dem get anoda one, dem no wan stand without having where to post dia activities."

"If Whatsapp block all of dem, dem dey move to Telegram, dis na wetin dem dey do."

Wia dis foto come from, Bulama Bukarti/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Barrister Bulama Bukarti na security analyst wey at some point dey tok to Boko Haram directly

Na from where dem dey get internet?

Barrister Bulama say from all im research, e don confam say internet no dey for wia leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau dey.

"No internet for wia Shekau dey for sure, so wetin dem dey do be say, afta dem record am, dem go get pesin wey go use vehicle or motorcycle go close to Maiduguri town wia dem go use di network dia to post dia stuff."

Di analyst say e don see video of wia di Boko Haram fighters dey explain di kain wahala dem dey face sometimes before dem see internet, sometimes e dey take dem days.

E also yan say among di Boko Haram fighters, e get computer experts and pipo wey get technical know how of gadgets.

"Dem get sabi pipo among dem, anoda tin be say sometimes di lines wey dem dey use to connect no be Nigerian, u go see Sudanese line, Libyan or Nigerien."

Na from wia dem dey get computers and phones?

According to Barrister Bulama, Boko Haram dey get computers and phones from attacks wey dem dey do.

"Una remember wen Boko Haram bin dey attack banks, schools and goment offices, dis computers and phones na from those attacks."

"Even now, dem dey block road to rob pipo of dia belongings and enter villages to steal too, so all dis equipments dey come from dis kain operations."

Bulama say even recently, e speak with one lady wey survive after Boko Haram block dia car to collect tins from dem.