President Buhari be di first presido to address National Assembly?

Wia dis foto come from, MBuhari/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari go appear before di House of Representatives to give account of security situation for di kontri on Thursday.

Di president agree to face di lawmakers and explain to dem wetin dey happun on top security mata afta di lawmakers resolve on di 1st of December to invite am to come brief dem on top di kontri security palava.

Legislators for Borno state bin cari cry go di floor of di house come raise wan kain serious motion say make goment declare state of emergency plus come to di house come explain to dem how Boko Haram gatz kill 43 farmers.

Di lawmakers wey bin dey vex say no wia dey safe and as e be now, dem gatz hear from di commander in chief - even wen di leader of di house, Femi Gbajabiamila ask dem to take am easy, na so di lawmakers para.

Afta close door meeting, dem come resolve say make presido come see dem while di Senate ask goment to sack di service chiefs.

Why Buhari gree honour invitation?

More than twenty years since Nigeria return to democracy, e dey rare for presidents to honour invitation to appear before di two chambers of di National Assembly to brief dem about di state of di Nation.

Even since wen Buhari come power, di National Assembly don invite am plenti times but e neva appear once and so e bin dey surprising say wen members of di lower chambers invite am, presido shaperly agree to appear on Thursday 10th December.

Benjamin Kalu wey be tok tok person for di House of Reps. tell BBC Pidgin say na di first time for Nigeria democracy for di president to honour parliament and sidon wit legislators to find solution to di security mata for di kontri.

E say di session on Thursday no go get kata-kata as both arm of goment go rob mind togeda like one family and dem go yarn about di security threat wey Nigeria dey face, di opportunities and challenges

Wetin go happun dat day

Although na di House of Representatives invite di president, e dey clear say e go be joint sitting as di senate go like wan take advantage of di situation to hear wetin goment get to tok.

Before presido go address dem, di lawmakers gatz meet to suspend all dia legislative work for di day to allow dem receive presido.

Secondly, leaders of di National Assembly go enta close door meeting wit president Buhari wia dem go get heart to heart tok beore dem enta di chambers for im address.

E go majorly focus im tok on top wetin di goment don do so far and dia achievement but one major questions wey opposition lawmakers go ask am na why e neva fit sack im service chiefs despite say di lawmakers don ask am make e remove dem.

Anoda hot topic na di procurement of arms.

Since na security mata and goment believe say e no good to tok openly about goment strategy, e dey clear say no be everytin goment go yarn about for di floor of di house.