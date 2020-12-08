Fuel price in Nigeria: Goment reduce money to N162.44 per litre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerians go now fit smile and jollificate wella for dis Christmas as goment don bow to pressure by organised labour and reduce fuel price moni to 162.44 naira per litre.

Fuel price moni bin go up to nearly 173 naira per litre wen goment increase di ex-depot price of di product, to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.

Dis new goment price template go start next week Monday, wey be 14th of December 2020.

Wen Nigeria goment bin increase fuel price moni for November, Nigerians bin hala as transport moni bin go up and many of dem bin dey wonder how dem go take cope.

Sake of di cry of Nigerians, organised labour leaders dem begin meet wit goment delegation to see how dem go reduce di moni of di fuel price moni.

But after weeks of negotiation, for dia meeting on di 7th of December wey last till midnight, di Minister of Labour and Employment say di NNPC wey be di major importer wit marketers of petroleum products plus customer dem don agree to reduce di moni of fuel by 5 naira.

Oga Ngige further yarn say dis reduction agreement na collabo between DI joint committee of NNPC and labour leaders dem.

E say dis price reduction no mean say goment don suspend deregulation sake of say e no affect di price of crude oil. E add say di NNPC wey be di main importer don agree to reduce di cost of freight and demurrage.

On di aspect of electricity tariff, both sides agree say dem go wait till next meeting date wey be January 25 to enable di committee chook mouth for all di complain.