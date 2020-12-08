US religious freedom blacklist: America put Nigeria inside list

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di US don put Nigeria inside religious freedom blacklist wey be list of 'kontries wey dey abuse religious freedom'.

Dis na di first time wey Nigeria dey enta dis kain blacklist for di US.

Oda kontries for di blacklist na Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

US Secretary of states Mike Pompeo wey announce am say dis na kontries of concern under di International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, im add say America dey committed to religious freedom and say no kontri or entity supposed dey allowed to persecute pipo anyhow becos of dia beliefs.

Pompeo no really tok di reasons why dem include Nigeria for di list but according to one yearly State Department report wey dem publish earlier dis year, dem bin note some areas of concern both for di federal and state levels.

Dis na some of di areas wey dem look:

Di report bin point to di mass detention of members of di Islamic Movement for Nigeria, one Shiite Muslim group wey don dey get kwanta wit goment for years now and dey banned by court.

Di State Department report bin torchlight di arrest of Muslims wey bin dey chop for outside for Kano State during Ramadan wen Muslims suppose dey fast.

Di report also torchlight di approval of one bill for Kaduna state to regulate religious preaching.

Wetin dis blacklist mean and how e fit affect Nigeria?

US explain say religious freedom na right wey nobody fit deny and na di koko wey dey make free societies grow.