NDC parliamentary election results [Elections Ghana]: Jerry Rawlings daughter Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings win to retain her Korle Klottey seat

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings wey be de daughter of late former Ghana president, Jerry Rawlings don win her parliamentary seat for de 2020 parliamentary elections.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings bin dey Korle Klottey for parliament before de election and she re-contest for de position under de National Democratic Congress party (NDC)

Reports from de collation center say Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings get 39,193 votes to retain de seat.

She beat her closest contender from de New Patriotic Party, Prince Appiah Debrah wey manage to get 31,239 votes.

As things stand, de National Democratic Congress go retain de seat and dis go be Dr Agyeman-Rawlings second run in parliament.

She post one photo wey she snap with her late farther for her facebook page yesterday afta de voting and write say; "For you, dad..."