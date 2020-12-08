Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye [Elections Ghana]: NDC parliamentary election results for Odododiodio constituency

Wia dis foto come from, Faccebook/Nii Lante Vanderpuye

NDC parliamentary election candidate Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, don win and retain de Odododiodio constituency seat for de opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC].

De former sports minister defeat Nii Lante Bannerman of de governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), by collecting 41,446 of de valid votes cast Out of 254 polling stations from a total of 258 polling stations certified by de Ghana Electoral Commission

While Bannerman Nii Lante Bannerman of de governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) get total of 34, 887 votes.

President Nana Akufo-Addo mistakenly endorse Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye by calling he name instead of di name of di candidate from NPP, days to de general elections.

De president during one rally for de constituency tell voters say; "if you dey vote for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye."