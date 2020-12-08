Eunice Osagiede: Biography of Apostle and General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church wey die

Wia dis foto come from, @ApostleDebrahEunice Fcebook

Edo state Govnor, Godwin Obaseki don pay tribute to Apostle Debrah Eunice Osagiede, di General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church wey just die,

"E shock me, and e pain me well-well to hear of di death of true Jesus woman, wey be one of di shining lights of Edo and great achiever. Nobody fit replace her." na wetin Govnor Obaseki tok .

She die on Monday afta brief illness according to statement from her family.

Di govnor send condolence message to her immediate family, di leadership of di Spirit and Life Bible Church and Jesus Women Prayer Band Ministry as well as di entire body of Christ, im pray make God grant them di fortitude to bear di irreplaceable loss.

Who be Debrah Eunice Osagiede?

Apostle Debrah Eunice Osagiede from Eko -Ewu for Edo state, her father na retired police commissioner.

She marry Apostle Gordon Osagiede wey from Abudu, Orhionmwon Local government area for Edo State.

Her husband die for December 25, 2002 for Benin City, before im death, di two of dem bin dey in charge of di church.