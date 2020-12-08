APC National Committee dissolve party from state to polling unit level

Wia dis foto come from, APC

Nigeria ruling party All Progressives Party (APC) announce, say dem don dissolve dia party for state, zonal, local goment, ward and polling unit level.

Dis announcement come after di emergency meeting of di national executive council wey di party do on Tuesday 8 December for State House, Abuja.

Some members wey no dey di capital city through video calling alias virtual, in di presence of di president Muhammadu Buhari, and oda big big politicians inside di party.

APC Twitter handle wey dem use release di statement, no carry di reason why dem decide to dissolve at every level (except national) but opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don suggest say na because of bad governance.

Inside letter wey PDP comot on di same day, dem say APC "failure, big corruption, recession, violence, kill-kill and hardship wey pipo dey face", na im cause di ruling party to "finally dissolve".