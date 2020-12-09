Pornhub ban regular members to upload videos after allegation of abuse comot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pornhub, one of di world most visited adult sites, dey change dia rules about user upload of content afta allegation say dem dey host illegal videos.

One New York Times investigation accuse di website say e dey "infested" with child-abuse and rape videos.

Pornhub tok say di claims "no dey responsible and truth no dey inside".

But now e don tok say users must dey verified in order upload videos and dem comot di ability to download videos.

Di new verification go launch for new year, dem tok. For now, dem don comot di feature wey go allow pipo to upload videos except say di pesin na industry professional.

"Effective immediately, only content partners and pipo wey dey di Model Programme go fit upload to Pornhub," di website tok for statement.

Dis dey come afta reports say payment companies Visa and Mastercard launch dia own investigations.

Sabi pipo reason am say if to say di two payment companies block Pornhub to use dia service, di website owner Mindgeek go lose money well-well.

Pornhub statement promise say dem go take "major steps to protect our community more".

Wetin be di accusations against Pornhub?

Di investigation of New York Times tori pesin Nicholas Kristof reveal say when pesin search for under-18s or any particular age for pikin, thousands of videos go comot.

And some come forward to pipo tell Oga Kristof say dem follow as di pikin wey dem abuse inside di videos.

"Because e dey impossible to be sure whether youth inside video na 14 or 18, Pornhub or anybody else no fit sabi for sure how many content dey illegal," oga Kristof write.