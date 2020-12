Ghana presidential election results: Nana Akufo-Addo win 2020 elections - Ghana Electoral Commission

Wia dis foto come from, SOCIAL MEDOA/NANA AKUFO ADDO

Nana Akufo-Addo of di New Patriotic Party don win di 2020 Ghana presidential elections, according to di kontri election office.

Di Ghana Electoral Commission announce Oga Akufo-Addo as di winner 48 hours after di 7 December election happen.

President Akufo-Addo win wit 50.8% according to di head of EC, Jean Mensa.

Over 17 million eligible voters participate for di election.

Di election na di first time wey Ghana go do electronic voting, something wey di EC say Ghanaians suppose dey proud of.