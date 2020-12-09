Champions league result: PSG vs Istanbul Başakşehir match chop suspension afta Pierre Webo allegation of racism

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir suffer suspension afta one of di match officials face accuse of allegedly using racist term against one of di away team coaching staff.

Cameroonian Achille Webo, assistant coach of Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, say e allegedly suffer racist insults by 4th referee.

Report say de fourth referee allegedly call assistant coach, "Negro" weh e mean black man.

Webo say deh sack e from field before, Sébastien Coltesu, Romanian, referee, call'am 'Negro'.

All de players and coaches leave di stadium afta playing only 10 minutes of di match.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Uefa say di match go resume on Wednesday by 7pm.

Cameroon roving ambassador, legendary player don send encouraging words for e broda, Achille Webo.

Turkish president don condemn suspicion for racist tok for PSG - Turkish side match.