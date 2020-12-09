ASUU, Rema, Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Hushpuppi, coronavirus, Pornstar cocktail recipe and oda tins wey top Nigeria 2020 Google year in search

Google don release di list of di top tins wey di world search for in di yeear 2020.

Under di list of di top ten pipo Nigerians search for in 2020, popular Nigerian musicians like Rema, Naira Marley, Omah Lay and winner of di Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Laycon make di list.

Number one for di list na America President-elect Joe Biden, Rema and Naira Marley follow.

Kannywood Hausa film star Rahama Sadau dey number four.

Rahama Sadau trend for November 2020, sake of her fotos wey she put for social. Dis fotos cause kasala as some pipo tok say e dey against Prophet Muhammad and odas say de no see anything wey bad inside.

Maryam Sanda, di woman wey chop accuse say she kill her husband for 2017, aslo dey di list. One high court for Abuja sentence her to death by hanging earlier dis year.

According to Google, Maryam Sanda na di ninth highest-ranked person on di internet for Nigeria dis year.

Google dey always publish di most searched words or names on dia site every year for any kontri around di world.

Di site dey also list top 10 songs, games, filmmakers and films themselves and interviews.

See di full list of different categories and who make am.

Top trending people (Nigeria)

1.Joe Biden

2.Rema

3.Naira Marley

4.Rahama Sadau

5.Hushpuppi

6.Laycon

7.Kamala Harris

8.Omah Lay

9.Maryam Sanda

10.Kai Havertz

10 ogbonge things pipo search for dis year for Nigeria according to Google

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)

1.Coronavirus

2.US election

3.Joe Biden

4.Google Classroom

5.ASUU

6.Zoom Live

7.Rema

8.Naira Marley

9.Rahama Sadua

10.Hushpuppi

Di kain food, drinks and snacks pipo bin ask Google how to make dis year.

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)

1.Pornstar martini recipe

2.Puff puff recipe

3.Pancake recipe

4.Red velvet cake recipe

5.Meat pie recipe

6.Chin chin recipe

7.Bread recipe

8.Chocolate cake recipe

9.Oha soup recipe

10.Egusi soup recipe

Dis na di top 10 songs pipo bin type for di site for 2020.

Top trending songs (Nigeria)

1.Davido - Fem

2.Simi - Duduke

3.XXXTentacion - Bad

4.Betty - Butter

5.Rema- Ginger me

6.Rema - Woman

7.Burna Boy - Wonderful

8.Patoranking - Abule

9.Naira Marley - Tesumole

10.Davido ft Nicki Minaj - Holy Ground

Questions like how to make bread na one of di top questions pipo for Nigeria ask Google pass for 2020

Top trending questions (Nigeria)

1.Who be di new President of America?

2.When school dey resume for Nigeria?

3.How to make hand sanitizer

4.Who be George Floyd?

5.How to make face mask

6.Who be Joe Biden?

7.Who be Laycon?

8.How to make cake

9.Who be Aisha Yesufu?