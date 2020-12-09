Sinovac Coronavac China Covid-19 vaccine and wetin to sabi about am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

China don go far wit dia Covid- 19 vaccine "Coronavac" as dem don begin export di vaccine go oda kontris.

Di vaccine wey one Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company "Sinovac" produce don reach Indonesia as dem dey ready for mass vaccination campaign and another 1.8m doses go reach di kontri by January 2021.

But di vaccine still dey di last stage of trials and di questions pipo dey ask na say wetin be dis Chinese vaccine?

Wetin be di difference between Sinovac and some oda vaccines?

Wia dis foto come from, Science Photo Library

CoronaVac na inactivated vaccine, and e dey work wen dem expose di body immune system to viral particles wey don die to di virus and e no go get serious side effect.

Di Moderna and Pfizer vaccines na mRNA vaccines - wey mean say dem inject part of di coronavirus genetic code inside pesin body, dis go make di body begin make viral proteins, but no be di whole virus, wey dey enough to train di immune system to attack.

"CoronaVac na traditional method [of vaccine] wey dem don use successfully for oda vaccines like rabies," Associate Prof Luo Dahai of di Nanyang Technological University tell di BBC.

"mRNA vaccines na new type of vaccine and for now e neva get any successful example for di population," Prof Luo add.

On top paper, one of Sinovac main advantage na say dem fit store am inside standard refrigerator for 2-8 degrees Celsius. Like di Oxford vaccine, wey dem make from genetically engineered virus wey fit cause common cold for chimpanzees.

Oda vaccines, Moderna vaccine go need dey stored for -20C and Pfizer vaccine at -70C.

Dis one mean say both Sinovac and di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine dey more useful for developing kontris wey fit no get wia dem fit store large amounts of vaccine for dat kain low temperatures.

How effective e dey?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One scientific Journal, di Lancet say e dey hard to tok dis time as dem only get informate from di first and second phase trials of di Coronavac.

Zhu Fengcai one of di authors of di journal tok say di vaccine dey suitable for emergency use.

For September, Mr Yin wey dey work for Sinovac say dem carry out tests on more dan 1,000 volunteers and about 5% of di volunteers show small sign of tiredness and some no show any sign.

Prof Luo explain say e dey difficult to make comments about how effective di vaccine dey now as information about am no too dey.

But based on di data wey dey, CoronaVac vaccine go work well-well but dem need wait for di result of di phase three trials, he tok.

How many dem fit produce inside one year?

Sinovac go fit produce 300 million doses a year for dia newly built 20,000 sqm production plant, dia chairman tell state media outlet CGTN.

Like all di oda vaccines, e go need two doses, e mean say for now, dem go only fit vaccinate 150m pipo for one year - just over a tenth of China population.

China don already deliver doses to Indonesia, and Sinovac don secure oda deals wit Turkey, Brazil and Chile.