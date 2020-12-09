ASUU strike update: Latest FG meeting with Academic Staff Union of Universities meeting today postponed - See di reason why

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER

Di meeting between Academic Staff Union of Universities and goment wey suppose hold today to iron out di union nine month strike don dey cancelled.

Di reason be say, ASUU leadership say di time to short for dem to begin call dia members to come attend di meeting.

Di goment delegation and ASUU suppose meet by 3pm local time to chook mouth on top how to agree to end di nine months strike wey don make student sidon for house.

But as things be now, dI long ASUU strike fit no end anytime soon as goment and ASUU don begin new gbas-gbos ontop salary mata.

As e be now, while lecturers say dem no go resume until goment pay dem all dia withheld salaries, goment say dat one no fit happun as no be wetin dem agree for dia last meeting.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige say na only wen lecturers resume work den im and di minister of finance, education go write memo to clear dia salary - but dat ASUU demand so far mean say di union dey place imself above di law of di land.

Oga Ngige further say di goment delegation and ASUU bin get gentleman agreement wey be say di union agree to call off strike for December 9, while di minister promise to get presidential waiver to pay dia withheld salary on or before December 9.

On di comment by ASUU chairman, Biodun Ogunyemi say if goment fail to meet im deadline to pay dia salary dis week dem go take dia final decision on top di strike, di minister of labour say goment neva fail as e don try do all dey things e promise ASUU.

Dis na some of di tins wey goment ASUU don joinbodi tok

Goment don set up negotiating committee to review di 2009 agreement as demanded by ASUU

Goment don process di 40 billion earned allowance plus di 30 billion revatalisation moni

President don approve visitation panel and dem no fit do dia work until schools open

Goment sef agree to pay dia salary through di hybrid platform instead of di IPPIS

Goment also don dey don agree to do integrity test for dia UTAS payment system

Di minister para give ASUU oga say im yarn okpata on top claim say goment agree to pay dem dia moni for di period of strike even though dem tanda for house plus refuse to do virtual teaching or research.

E explain say so far, na only di month of July, August, September and October naim goment dey owe di lecturers dem and dat e dey baseless for for ASUU to claim say dem no go fit go back class to teach on empty stomach.

E say goment sake of pity don even pay di lecturers dem five month out of di nine month wey e owe dem but yet di union dey strong head.

ASUU and goment pipo don dey meet to see how dem go stop di ongoing strike and allow students dem go back to school.