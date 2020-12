Maurice Kamto: Cameroon opposition leader free from house arrest afta 78 days

Wia dis foto come from, Maurice Kamto Wetin we call dis foto, Maurice Kamto, Cameroon CRM party leader

Life don turn to normal around opposition leader Maurice Kamto e house as de last police komot for night.

One of Kamto lawyers write for night say de last policeman don komot for de house.

Release from Cameroon tok-tok pesin Rene Sadi say, goment decide for relax measures weh deh take for counter Kamto e plans afta regional elections pass fain.

For 78 days, Maurice Kamto no komot for e house since e bi organise march for chase President Biya for pawa.

Also, Kamto bi say regional elections no go hold, if goment no solve Anglophone crisis.

But territorial admin minister Paul Atanga Nji bin warn say deh go fit put Kamto for prison again.

Authorities bin put police around Kamto e house for September 20, days before de march.

Also deh arrest Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party members. Goment say deh don free all of CRM members.

As regional elections hold for December 6, police leave Kamto e house.