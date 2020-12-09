NCC ask network operators to suspend sim card sell and registration

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@DrIsaPantami

Di Nigerian Communications Commission don ask all Mobile Network Operators for di kontri make dem immediately suspend to sell and activate sim cards.

Di Director, Public Affairs for NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, for statement on Wednesday, say dis na to enable di agency do audit on top di subscriber registration database.

E say e dey very important for operators to follow di instruction until di agency finish di audit exercise and anyone wey fail, goment go withdraw dia license.

Dis exercise dey happun days afta lawmakers kwesion why Boko Haram and oda bad boys dem dey use phone to take do bad tin and yet goment no dey fit catch dem.

Dem say how come dem dey use registered sim cards dem but yet, security pipo dey hardly find and catch dem.

Di lawmakers bin raise dis kwesion sake of di security situation for di kontri-especially di recent way wey Boko Haram slaughter farmers for Borno state north east of di kontri.

Di tok-tok pesin further yarn say Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, naim give di commission command to begin audit of di Subscriber Registration Database sharp sharp.