France Islam: French cabinet support law wey target extremists - See wetin dey inside

French cabinet don approve one bill wey go deal wit radical Islam afta recent attacks by extremists.

Di draft law na part of a long-term project by President Emmanuel Macron to uphold secular values, tighten rules on home-schooling and hate speech.

Some pipo for France and abroad don accuse goment say dem dey use di law target religion.

But Prime Minister Jean Castex say na "law of protection" wey go free Muslims from di hand of radicals.

He add join say di text no dey "against any religions or against di Muslim religion in particular".

What dey inside di law?

Di bill go enforce restrictions on online hate speech and go ban di use of internet to dey use magomago show pipo personal details.

Dis bill don become necessary afta one pesin behead teacher Samuel Paty for October sake of say e show im pupils cartoons of di Prophet Muhammad.

Investigation show say dem launch online campaign against am before dem kill am.

Di law go ban schools wey dey codedly promote Islamist ideology and tighten rules on home-schooling.

E go reinforce di ban on polygamy as e no go give permission to residency polygamous applicants. Any doctors wey perform virginity tests on girls go chop fine or dey banned.

New rules don dey on financial transparency for Muslim associations and a requirement say dem must sign up to France Republican values before dem fit get access to funding.

Dem don ban officials make dem no dey wear religious attire for work, dis ban reach transport workers and staff for swimming pools and markets.

Why dem introduce di law?

Lawmakers don dey reason dis law tey-tey but recent Islamist attacks push di agenda up.

Paty murder na one of three attacks wey shake France. Three people die from stabbings for inside one Nice church for October.

Two pipo dey stabbed and get serious injury for September for Paris near di former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine, where Islamist militants carry out one deadly attack for 2015.

President Macron na loyal defender of French Republican values including state secularism. He bin describe Islam as religion "in crisis" and e defend di right of Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of di Prophet Mohammed.

France get estimate of five million Muslims, Europe largest Muslim minority.

Wetin be di reaction?

Plenty Muslim-majority kontris don condemn Oga Macron action.

Dia relationship wit Turkey wey don dey shake before don worse as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describe di law as "open provocation", e say Oga Macron get mental problem.

Protest don happun for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Di US envoy on religious freedom, Sam Brownback, also chook mouth for di mata say di rules too hard "Wen you use iron hand, di situation fit worse." e tok.

For France, some left-wing politicians don show concern say pipo fit dey reason di law as stigmatisation for Muslims.

Le Monde newspaper e fit provoke other religious groups wey dey practise home-schooling.